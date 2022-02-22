HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Louisiana man was sentenced on Tuesday to 152 months in prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Prosecutors said Brandon Brumfield, 25, was arrested during a Marion County Human Trafficking operation in December 2020.

Brumfield’s sentence also included a special assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and a lifetime term of supervised release following his release from confinement. He will also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Brumfield engaged with an undercover online chatter posing as a 14-year-old on the online dating website “Plenty of Fish” in 2020. While chatting, Brumfield expressed his desire to have sex with the 14-year-old and stated he would drive to Columbia, Mississippi from Greensburg, Louisiana to do so.

Upon arrival in Columbia, Brumfield was arrested by law enforcement with condoms in his vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Columbia Police Department investigated the case.