Louisiana man sentenced for role in 2016 killing at Hattiesburg Mugshots restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, a man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for his role in a 2016 killing that happened at the Mugshots restaurant in Hattiesburg.

Demethius Dixon, 29, of Louisiana, was also sentenced to five years of supervised released for carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, resulting in the firearm being discharged. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

On June 26, 2016, Dixon and his co-defendant, James Windham, met with a third party at the restaurant in order to sell two ounces of marijuana. Dixon was brought along by Windham as an armed enforcer and as backup in case the drug deal turned sour, according to prosecutors. During the drug transaction, Dixon discharged a firearm multiple times, ultimately resulting in the death of the third party.

Following the shooting, Dixon and Windham fled from the scene, at which time they discarded the marijuana and all firearms associated with the shooting. Police were able to recover the items after the shooting.

Dixon and Windham were originally indicted for this offense on June 25, 2019. Both defendants pled guilty on September 24, 2020.