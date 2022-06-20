The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Hattiesburg, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $28,990

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,280

– Employment: 45,350

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($48,810)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($46,520)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($45,140)

#49. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $28,610

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)

#48. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $28,490

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 126,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,470)

— Napa, CA ($60,830)

#47. Helpers–production workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $28,320

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

#46. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $28,130

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 2,729,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

#45. Crossing guards and flaggers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,900

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 82,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)

— Bellingham, WA ($54,870)

#44. Customer service representatives

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,620

– #389 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 2,787,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($50,510)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($47,490)

#43. Stockers and order fillers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,550

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#42. Receptionists and information clerks

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,370

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#41. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $27,340

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– Employment: 892,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

#40. Retail salespersons

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,930

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#39. Tire repairers and changers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,770

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– Employment: 93,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

#38. Butchers and meat cutters

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,630

– #363 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 145,930

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,570)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($50,510)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($48,490)

#37. Highway maintenance workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,320

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,340

– Employment: 141,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,550)

#36. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,240

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#35. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,130

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,250

– Employment: 118,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#33 (tie). Switchboard operators, including answering service

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,590

– Employment: 48,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($51,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,440)

#33 (tie). Counter and rental clerks

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,170

– Employment: 371,620

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)

— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)

#32. Recreation workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,750

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#31. Packers and packagers, hand

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,570

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#29 (tie). Bus drivers, school

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,180

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

#29 (tie). Pharmacy aides

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $25,180

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

#28. Driver/sales workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,920

– #359 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#27. Nursing assistants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,740

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

#26. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,570

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#25. Preschool teachers, except special education

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,090

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#24. Animal caretakers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $24,080

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#23. Cooks, restaurant

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,850

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#22. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,590

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#21. Library assistants, clerical

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,310

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

#20. Bakers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $23,230

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#19. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,990

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#18. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,780

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#17. Substitute teachers, short-term

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $22,410

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#16. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,990

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#15. Psychiatric aides

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,640

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– Employment: 39,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)

#14. Food preparation workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,630

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#13. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,610

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,380

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#11. Amusement and recreation attendants

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $21,340

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

#10. Bartenders

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $20,990

– #375 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#9. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $20,810

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#8. Cashiers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $20,290

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#7. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,870

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#6. Dishwashers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,580

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#5. Cooks, fast food

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,510

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#4. Childcare workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,440

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#3. Fast food and counter workers

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,220

– #382 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#2. Waiters and waitresses

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,140

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual mean salary: $19,080

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

