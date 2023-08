LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – Lumberton leaders denied a request by a company to dump waste in the city’s lagoon.

Pine Belt News reported the request by R&M Environmental was denied during the Lumberton Board of Aldermen on August 1, 2023.

The lagoon is located just off of Gumpond Beall Road. Mayor Quincy Rogers said the lagoon is part of a $25 million city-wide project that will make improvements at the site.

Rogers said improvements to the lagoon will include dredging.