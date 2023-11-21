LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lumberton family is seeking answers after their loved one was found shot to death.

Kendrick Holder, Jr., 33, was found dead on September 26, 2023. His family said they are still without answers.

“Kendrick was the person who always brought laughter and brought joy to any event. A kid that loved to laugh and joke,” said his uncle, Corey Mackey.

Lumberton police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. about shots being fired on Myrick Avenue and 9th Street, but they did not see anything. They received another call around 12:30 a.m. and discovered Holder’s body.

“For shots to be fired around 10:30, and the body not discovered until 12:00, something did seem strange about that whole situation,” said Mackey.

Holder’s family said police have stopped answering their calls.

“The family hasn’t received any information, any updates of what’s really going on with the case. So as far as we know, there’s nobody being held for it, and nobody being charged for it. We don’t even know if people are even being questioned about what really happened,” stated Mackey.

The family said anyone with information about the shooting should come forward.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Lumberton Police Chief Adrian Fortenberry multiple times. We also went to the police department, and we were told no one was available for comment.