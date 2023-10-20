LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – People in Lumberton can soon expect some much-needed water system improvements. The city recently received a $2 million grant that will allow workers to replace outdated water lines.

Man of the pipes are 50 to 60 years old.

“Most of our pipes are the old asbestos pipes, and these pipes are cracking. They’re busting. We have a high maintenance rate on them right now, and they’re hard to repair. Most of them, when they crack, they just split,” explained Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers.

Officials with the Department of Public Works said the updates will help combat water leaks and low water pressure.

“The water leaks, from Camp Avenue North, the area we’re going to be working on, it’s going to reduce our water leaks probably 60-65% because that’s where 60-65% of our water leaks are now,” said Supervisor Butch Brumfield with the Department of Public Works.

Grant funds will also be used to improve public safety.

“We’ll be putting in new fire hydrants to make sure our fire ratings stay up to where it needs to be. That way our insurance assurance rates stay low for the future, for a long time to come,” said Rogers.

The mayor hopes the water line improvements will provide a better future for Lumberton.

“I’ve always believed that if you build on a solid foundation, you’ll have something that you look forward to for years and years,” he said.

Aldermen in Lumberton recently accepted Red Oak Construction, LLC’s, bid of $1.4 million to complete the job.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed in six months.