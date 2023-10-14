LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – Lumberton leaders selected a company to work on a project that will replace water lines throughout the city.

Pine Belt News reported the Lumberton Board of Aldermen selected a bid of $1.482 million for the work from Red Oak Construction, LLC.

Lumberton received a $2.5 million grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for the water line replacements.

Mayor Quincy Rogers said the water line improvements will be made throughout the entire city. Officials said some of the piping in the ground may be 50 years old or older.

An official date on when the work will begin has not been announced.