LUMBERTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lumberton police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed.

Police said they responded to Oak Street on June 11 after receiving a call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found Tremel Holder on the ground with someone attempting to perform CPR. However, Holder died at the scene.

During their investigation, police said Jasheun White was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with murder on June 11. White remains in the Lamar County Jail with no bond as of Tuesday, June 13.

The investigation is ongoing.