LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – Lumberton police are investigating after a body was found after a reported shooting.

Police Chief Adrian Fortenberry said they received a call about multiple gunshots being fired on Myrick Avenue and 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

According to Fortenberry, the department received a call just after midnight about a body in the same area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of Kendrick Holder, Jr.

Fortenberry said Holder appeared to have been shot.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information can contact the Lumberton Police Department at 601-796-8891.