LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Lumberton received a $2.5 million grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for water line replacements.

Pine Belt News reported the funds are from MDEQ’s Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program.

Mayor Quincy Rogers told the newspaper that water line improvements will be made throughout the entire city. Officials said some of the piping in the ground may be 50 years old or older.

The Lumberton Board of Aldermen is expected to open bids for the project during their meeting this week.