LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lumberton Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently adopted a set of rules and guidelines for alcohol sales.

Lamar Couty voters opted to turn the county “wet” during the November 8 general election.

Pine Belt News reported the town adopted the following rules and guidelines for alcohol sales:

Applicants who wish to sell beer or light wine must be at least 21 years old, obtain a privilege license from the city clerk and file a sworn application.

Permits won’t be granted if the entity is located within 200 feet of a church, tax-supported school main entrance, kindergarten or daycare center.

Businesses can’t advertise alcohol with signs, billboards or displays on public roads.

Alcohol can only be sold in a restaurant, grocery store or convenience store.

Vendors can’t sell alcohol to anyone under 21 years old or let them drink it on the premises.

Restaurants may only sell alcohol between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. Others may sell from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Open containers aren’t allowed on city-owned property.

Sellers aren’t allowed to permit loud or disorderly conduct on their premises.

The mayor and board may revoke or suspend the license of any retailer who’s convicted of violating the ordinance. Violators could receive a $500 to $1,000 fine.