HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – City leaders announced that Main Street in Hattiesburg will be temporarily closed on Monday, June 13.

Leaders said the road will close from Buschman Street to Southern Avenue from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A crew will be power washing the bridge and sidewalks in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route during the closure.