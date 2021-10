HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Make a Difference Day has been set for October 23 in the City of Hattiesburg.

Make a Difference Day is a Hattiesburg tradition where neighbors from all over participate in clean-ups, beautification efforts at parks or host one-off specialty projects.

Team captains/hosts will have a meeting on October 20 to receive supplies, assignments, and review safety protocol. Click here, to sign up as a project captain or host.