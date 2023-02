JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A horse rescue is caring for a horse that was found malnourished in Jones County on Friday, February 10.

Staff with Homeward Horse Haven thanked the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for helping to intervene.

They said the horse may be around three-years-old, but could be older. Malnourishment may be the cause of why the horse look younger than he actually is.

(Courtesy: Homeward Horse Haven)

(Courtesy: Homeward Horse Haven)

(Courtesy: Homeward Horse Haven)

(Courtesy: Homeward Horse Haven)

(Courtesy: Homeward Horse Haven)

The rescue had the horse seen by vet and is establishing a care plan for him.