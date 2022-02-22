HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mamie Street in Hattiesburg will close beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The road will close between Forrest General Hospital and Camp Street while a new sewer line is installed. Detour signs will be set up on Mamie Street, Camp Street and Frontage Road.

Access to Forrest General Hospital’s Emergency Room will be available via a single lane. The lane will be closed to thru-traffic and will only be accessible for Emergency Room access.

Hattiesburg Clinic patients can take the Highway 49/Mamie Street light entrance, take an immediate right on Frontage Road, a left on Camp Street, a right on Mamie Street and a left at South 28th Avenue to access the facility.

Crews estimate the closure to take one day, depending on the weather.