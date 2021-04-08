Man, 2 women arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police announced members of the Metro Narcotics Tasks Force and the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) arrested a man and two women on a variety of felony charges. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, April 6.

Kierstin Lowery, 20, was arrested in Petal. Police said she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Audian Caston, 28, was arrested in Hattiesburg. According to investigators, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with an enhancement for being in proximity of a school/church, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Shanotia Burkett, 29, was also arrested in Hattiesburg. Police said she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.



During the three arrests, authorities seized vape pins, edibles, meth, a vehicle, two handguns and $11,693. The suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.