JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot Jones Conty deputies while they were responding to a call on Friday, November 25.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputies were responding to a welfare concern about an older woman who lives on Mack Brown Road in the Johnson Community. At the scene, a family member told deputies they were afraid the woman’s son had shot and killed her and himself.

After forcing themselves inside the home, JCSD officials said Jarvis Adams, 39, pointed a gun at the three deputies and threatened to shoot them. The deputies were able to deescalate the situation and convinced Adams to drop his gun and surrender.

Officials said his mother showed signs of physical abuse. Adams was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.