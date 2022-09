LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August.

Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29.

He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. Anyone with information about his location can call the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.