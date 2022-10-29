LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly attacked Lumberton’s mayor with a knife at his home on Friday, October 28.

Pine Belt News reported Anthony Singleton appeared from around a carport at Mayor Quincy Rogers’ home. Singleton allegedly tried to force Rogers back into his home with a knife as he was leaving to take his grandson to school.

Rogers said the man was threatening to kill him. A struggle broke out between the two, and Rogers was able to subdue the man while his wife called police.

Lumberton police arrived to arrest Singleton. Rogers said he and his family weren’t hurt. He said he’s familiar with the man and believes he was on drugs at the time of the alleged attack. However, he said he isn’t sure why the attack happened.

According to the newspaper, Singleton is waiting to make his initial appearance with the City of Lumberton.