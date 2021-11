HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man after a burglary at Park Place Apartments on Sunday, October 31.

Officers said they received a call about the burglary around 2:00 a.m. They learned the suspect, 20-year-old Blaine Bridges, was an acquaintance of the homeowners.

He was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling and booked into the Forrest County Jail.