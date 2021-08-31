Man accused of embezzling funds from Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man, who has been accused of embezzling funds from the Jones County Fire Council, will appear in court on Wednesday, September 1.

William Lee Garick has been charged with one count of embezzlement. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, August 31. At this time, he has been given no bond.

According to the Laurel Leader Call, Garick is accused of taking as much as $400,000 from the Jones County Fire Council account.

Garick will have his initial appearance in the Jones County Justice Court in Ellisville on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.