FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23.

According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn.

He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials warned that many abusers use stalking to intimidate and control their victims. They said the majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know.

Learn more about stalking here. You can report stalking to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800.