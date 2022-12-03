FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, Scotty James Conley allegedly shot at them. The deputy wasn’t hit, but pellets from the shotgun struck the deputy’s patrol unit.

FCSO officials said the deputy fired back, but Conley wasn’t struck and ran from the scene. After crossing Evelyn Gandy Parkway and reaching River Road, Conley was caught and arrested.

He suffered minor injuries, which were treated at Forrest General Hospital. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Forrest County Jail for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.