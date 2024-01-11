COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of fleeing from a Covington County deputy during his arrest was taken into custody.

Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Lowery Road on January 3. The driver was identified as Antwan Loftin.

According to deputies, Lofton was on the NCIC as a wanted person in Lamar County. They said Loftin was handcuffed, and when he was being put in the unit, Loftin broke away and ran from the scene.

The deputy chased Loftin but was unable to capture him at that time. However, Loftin was recently taken into custody.