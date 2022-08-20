LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a recent Laurel church burglary.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Clifton Dean, 36, of Laurel, was charged with the burglary of West Laurel Methodist Church on 14th Avenue. He’s accused of stealing the pastor’s laptop and other items. Captain Michael Reaves with the Laurel Police Department said he also made a pan of biscuits before he left.

Marlon Bester, 45, of Laurel, was also charged with accessory after the fact of burglary. Investigators allegedly caught him with the stolen laptop.

According to the newspaper, Dean remains at the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.