JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Richton man, who was convicted of a sex crime as a teenager, was arrested for allegedly raping a teen in Jones County.

Benjamin Smith (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Benjamin Smith, 22, was charged with sexual battery and rape. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, January 9.

According to the detention center’s website, Smith was given a $250,000 bond.

Investigators said the incident occurred at Smith’s home on Sandford Road in Moselle in May 2023. He was previously convicted of sexual battery in Forrest County in August 2016.