JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Agents arrested a man in Jefferson Davis County on drug charges.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) agents, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Jefferson Davis County deputies, arrested Brandon Graves on Monday, March 14.

Graves was charged with one count of the sale of Methamphetamine and one count of the sale of Heroin.

Agents said his arrest was part of a six-month long investigation into drug sales near Jefferson Davis County High School. They said Graves’ home served as a drug distribution and consumption hub.

Graves is being held on a $60,000 bond.