Man accused of sexually abusing two children arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a man and woman were arrested overnight in Laurel in connection to sexual battery case.

According to investigators, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Donald W. Jordan, 36, at a business. He faces sexual battery charges involving two children who were under the ages of five at the time of the alleged assaults.

Agents also arrested Tiffany Moses, 41. She has been charged with aiding escape from officers conveying articles.

Donald W. Jordan (Courtesy: JCSD)

Tiffany Moses (Courtesy: JCSD)

“Great job by JCSD investigators and U.S. Marshals tracking down Donald Wayne Jordan overnight. He was our #1 Most Wanted fugitive following charges of sexual battery involving his girlfriend Hilda Ishee and two children under the age of five each. The investigative details are so disturbing that even seasoned JCSD investigators cringed at what was revealed,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Jordan and Moses were both taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.