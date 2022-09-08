HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly shooting at his mother during an altercation in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, September 7.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Quinn Street. They said Cedrick Moffett Jr., 28, had gotten into a verbal altercation with his mother and shot at her.

According to HPD officials, his mother was grazed by the bullet, She was checked out at the scene, but refused transportation to a hospital.

Moffett is wanted for domestic violence-aggravated assault. Officials said he left the scene in a grey Ford Focus with tag number FRA 9197.

Anyone with information about Moffett can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.