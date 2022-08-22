HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known acquaintance and family member. None of the three people inside the car were injured.

Brownlow turned himself in to HPD on Monday, August 22. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.