HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured, and another is in jail after a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Sunday, January 22.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. near Main and East Pine streets.

Officers found that two people had gotten into a verbal altercation in the process of a child custody exchange, which led to the exchange of gunfire. One person suffered a minor injury and declined medical transport.

HPD officials said Kenzell Blakely, 22, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.