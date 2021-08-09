Man accused of shooting three people in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man accused of shooting three people at an apartment complex on Yaupon Avenue in Richton was arrested on Sunday.

According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle while 22-year-old Stanley Rich, the alleged shooter, was still inside the apartment.

Deputies said after surrounding the apartment, they were able to talk to Rich through a broken window before he came out and surrendered without incident.

Rich was taken into custody and transported to the Perry County Jail. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said two of the victims are in stable condition at Perry County General Hospital, and one victim was air flighted to Forrest General Hospital and also is in stable condition.