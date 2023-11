COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County deputies arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman during a fight.

The incident happened on Friday, November 3 on Calhoun Road in Mt. Olive. Authorities said Benjamin White was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

According to investigators, the victim was able to drive herself to the hospital. She remains hospitalized as of Tuesday, November 7.

Benjamin White (Courtesy: Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office)

White appeared in court and was denied bond.