Man accused of stealing catalytic converters from George County School District vehicles

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White and George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney, Jr. announced Elijah Murrah has been indicted for grand larceny in George County.

Murrah is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from parked vehicles owned by the George County School District. He allegedly used a saw to cut the catalytic converters from school-owned vehicles and later sold them.

“Theft of property from public school children cannot be tolerated. If you know of any other theft of any property from school districts, please contact my office,” said White. “We will keep your identity confidential.”

If convicted, Murrah will face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Special agents from the State Auditor’s office assisted the George County School District Police Department in the investigation.