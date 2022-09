HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly stealing iPhones from a Walmart store in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man stole multiple iPhones from the Walmart store on Highway 49 on September 18.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.