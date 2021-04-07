Man accused of stealing jewelry from Hattiesburg business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify a man wanted in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

Investigators said the man was involved in a “grab-and-run” theft of about $6,300 worth of jewelry from Kay Jewelers in the Turtle Creek Mall shopping center. The incident happened on April 5 around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the suspect was involved in incidents at Kay Jewelers in Slidell, Louisiana, and Fultondale, Alabama. If you know who the the suspect is, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.