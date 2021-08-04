Man accused of stealing vehicle in Jones County arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD), deputies captured man who allegedly stole a Hummer H3 from Northeast Jones High School on Tuesday.

Investigators said Josh Holland was arrested on Wednesday. He allegedly stole the vehicle, which belonged to the mother of one of the high school’s football players.

Deputies located the vehicle on Buckley Road on Wednesday, where it had been abandoned. Two handguns believed to belong to Holland were recovered from the stolen Hummer.

According to investigators, Holland was seen walking down Buckley Road and Reid Road and possibly headed to Church Drive. Deputies found him walking along Church Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with grand larceny of a vehicle.

Holland is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.