LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive.

Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL Spray (Narcan).

Narcotics agents seized approximately 123 Ectasy tablets and OxyContin, along with $3,000. A Jimenez .380 handgun was also confiscated. Investigators said the confiscated tablets tested positive for Fentanyl.

Thomas Lee Williams Sr., 52, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams was booked in the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Jail.