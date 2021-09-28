Man accused of trying to smuggle contraband into South Mississippi Correctional Institution

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has been accused of smuggling in contraband to the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. The contraband included drugs, electronics, cellphones, hacksaws, and other items.

According to the Sun Herald, Pervis L. Everett has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with possessions with intent to distribute a controlled substance, pending indictment on additional charges.

The newspaper reported FBI surveillance video showed Everett using a known smuggling route through a wooded area near the prison to bring in the items on April 3 and August 24. Everett was arrested on September 2, 2021.