JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a domestic violence incident on Sunday, February 6.

Deputies responded to a home on Blondie Road in the Glade Community. They said Nathan Mozingo, 40, allegedly threatened to shoot his father and responding deputies.

Mozingo was arrested a short time after deputies arrived, and he was tased while being arrested. Before his arrest, deputies said Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies.

He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Mozingo has been charged with simple assault domestic violence, disorderly conduct failure to comply, and resisting arrest.