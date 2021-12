JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Monroe Road near Big Lane Road in the Boggy community.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist swerved to miss a deer and lost control. He was airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities said the road was shut down for about 45 minutes while they responded to the scene. There’s no word on the man’s condition at this time.