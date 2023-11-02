FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 23-year-old man was arrested after one person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Forrest County.

Forrest County deputies said 23-year-old Montrell Quinn II was arrested in connection to the shooting. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 29 at Club 195 on Old Highway 49 South near the Forrest-Stone County line.

Investigators said three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The coroner said 21-year-old Jade Rhodes died from her injuries.

Forrest County deputies, along with Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene, recovered dozens of shell casings from various calibers of weapons at the scene.

Quinn II was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on November 1, 2023. He was charged with attempted aggravated assault.

Montrell Quinn II (Courtesy: Forrest County Jail)

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.