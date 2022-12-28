JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted on Tuesday, December 27.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Smith Capel Road around 12:00 p.m. Multiple agencies arrived at the scene. They alleged found an armed male inside of a mobile home with children and at least one another adult inside.

According to investigators, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. The incident is currently under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) with charges pending against the alleged shooter.

A woman who was allegedly assaulted was initially evaluated by emergency medical personnel. It was determined that she was not wounded by gunfire but had allegedly been stuck in the face by the alleged male shooter. She declined medical transport.

The identity of the male suspect will be released as the investigation proceeds.