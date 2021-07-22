Man arrested after chase ends on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man after a chase on Wednesday, July 21.

According to investigators, officers tried to stop a Hyundai around 3:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Highway 49. Police said the driver, 36-year-old Thomas Knight, continued driving and made it onto I-59 where he eventually stopped. He was arrested at the scene.

Knight has been charged with one count of felony eluding law enforcement and as a fugitive from another jurisdiction with active warrants through Forrest County as well as the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.