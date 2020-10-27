Man arrested after chase from Jones County to Jasper County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a chase. Investigators said the suspect, Antonio Barnett, was wanted by Laurel police and Jones County deputies on multiple charges.

According to deputies, the chased started on I-59 at mile marker 102 after Barnett failed to stop during a traffic stop. He crashed his motorcycle on County Road 33 in Jasper County.

Deputies said Barnett was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment before being transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Barnett faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, felony fleeing in motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm, burglary-dwelling house and attempted kidnapping.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “Antonio Barnett is well known to local law enforcement and has fled law enforcement officers before leading to charges of Felony Fleeing. He will now face justice for a multitude of charges that were pending against him with the Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department before this pursuit. We will be adding several more charges as a result of his decision to flee this time.”

LATEST STORIES: