JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a chase on Tuesday, August 30.

The chase happened on Old Highway 15 South. After the chase, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jason Anderson, of Ovett.

He was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, no insurance, disobeying traffic control and careless driving.

Anderson is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.