JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County.
The chase ended on a pipeline right-of-way off of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron Community. Officials said Ducksworth had gone off-road in his vehicle on the pipeline, then ran to try to escape through woods. He was arrested after he allegedly tried to fight with deputies.
Ducksworth was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, simple assault on a police officer and violation of a no contact order. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond.