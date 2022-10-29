JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County.

The chase ended on a pipeline right-of-way off of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron Community. Officials said Ducksworth had gone off-road in his vehicle on the pipeline, then ran to try to escape through woods. He was arrested after he allegedly tried to fight with deputies.

Derrell Ducksworth, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Ducksworth was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, simple assault on a police officer and violation of a no contact order. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 bond.