Warning: An image in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a DUI crash that killed a five-year-old in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, July 20.

Hattiesburg police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 near Cross Creek Parkway around 9:00 p.m.

According to police, Marty Leach, 30, of Union, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup when he hit the back of a Kia Soul. This caused a chain of crashes that ultimately involved five vehicles in total.

Police said two adults and the five-year-old child who were in the Kia Soul were taken to a local hospital. The child died from their injuries a short time later.

Marty Leach (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Leach was charged with DUI-causing death. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said some aspects of the crash are still under investigation.