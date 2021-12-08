Man arrested after deputies find meth, gun in Jones County home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) narcotics agents, SWAT Team and Patrol Division deputies arrested a man after a search of his home uncovered meth and a gun.

Jones County deputies said Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, was arrested at his home on North Eastabuchie Road in Eastabuchie on Tuesday, December 7.

“This is the second time in just over a month and a half that we’ve executed a search warrant at Mr. Ruffin’s residence and arrested him on narcotics charges,” said Sergeant Jake Driskell.

Ruffin was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his first appearance in the Jones County Justice Court.