Man arrested after domestic violence incident in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matthew Bethley (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man who barricaded himself inside a Hattiesburg home on West 7th Street has been arrested.

Police said Matthew Bethley, 26, has been charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to investigators, officers responded to the home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they discovered Bethley had locked himself inside a woman’s apartment after a domestic violence incident.

He surrendered to authorities right before 11:00 a.m. Bethley was taken to the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories