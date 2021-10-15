Man arrested after domestic violence incident in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man who barricaded himself inside a Hattiesburg home on West 7th Street has been arrested.

Police said Matthew Bethley, 26, has been charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to investigators, officers responded to the home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they discovered Bethley had locked himself inside a woman’s apartment after a domestic violence incident.

He surrendered to authorities right before 11:00 a.m. Bethley was taken to the Forrest County Jail.